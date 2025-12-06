Biocon to fold Biocon Biologics into parent in value-accretive $5.5bn deal, drops the unit's IPO plan

CHENNAI: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw-led Biocon Ltd., has decided to fold its biosimilars subsidiary, Biocon Biologics, into the parent company in a transaction valued at about $5.5 billion, marking a strategic shift away from the long-planned IPO of the unit. The board approved a combination of share-swap arrangements and a cash payout to acquire the remaining minority holdings, including the residual stake held by Viatris, signalling a move toward a unified corporate structure. Management said current market conditions would not allow the biologics business to realise its full intrinsic value through a public listing, making consolidation the more prudent option for long-term value creation.

The decision brings all operations under a single listed platform, a change the company believes will simplify governance, strengthen the balance sheet and enhance the ability to scale globally in biosimilars across diabetes, oncology and immunology. The deal includes a significant cash element to buy out Viatris’s remaining stake, raising investor concerns about funding pressure and potential increases in leverage at the parent level. The company is expected to rely on internal accruals, potential equity issuance and other financing options as it closes the transaction and prepares for integration over the next financial year.