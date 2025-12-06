Centre orders IndiGo to clear ticket refunds by Sunday, deliver baggage to residential addresses within 48 hrs

Amid widespread disruptions to flight services affecting thousands of passengers across various airports in the country, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Saturday ordered IndiGo Airlines to clear all pending passenger refunds by 8:00 PM on Sunday.

The directive came with a stern warning: failure to comply will result in "immediate regulatory action."

Passengers whose flights were cancelled or disrupted are now guaranteed full refunds automatically to their original mode of payment, and the airline is prohibited from charging any fee for rescheduling. The order aims to protect travellers from being penalised for an operational failure that was entirely out of their control.

The Ministry also directed the airline to ensure that all the baggage separated from the passengers due to cancellations or delays is traced and delivered to their residential or chosen address within the next 48 hours.

"Airlines have been told to maintain clear communication with passengers regarding tracking and delivery timelines, and to provide compensation where required under existing passenger rights regulations," the ministry said in an official release.