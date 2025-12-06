ED files chargesheet against Anil Ambani firm for submitting bogus bank guarantee

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a supplementary chargesheet in the case of a fake bank guarantee submitted by Anil Ambani owned Reliance Power Limited to Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the purpose of securing a tender issued by SECI.

The ED initiated a probe on the basis of a case registered by Delhi Police’s Economic Offence Wings against Reliance NU BESS Limited -- a 100 percent subsidiary of Reliance Power Limited -- following a complaint filed by SECI, and another case filed by Reliance NU BESS Limited against Biswal Tradelink Private Limited and its Managing Director Partha Sarathi Biswal.

Reliance Power Limited through its subsidiary Reliance NU BESS Limited submitted a bid for a tender issued by SECI for setting up 1000 MW / 2000 MWh standalone BESS projects under tariff-based competitive bidding. The bidder was required to submit a bank guarantee of Rs. 68.2 crore along with the bid documents. As per the tender conditions, if the bank guarantee is issued by a foreign bank, then it requires endorsement of the same from an Indian branch of that foreign bank or from State Bank of India (SBI).

During the probe, the agency found that Reliance Power Limited, with a mala fide intent, hired the services of a shell entity, Biswal Tradelink Private Limited, to arrange a fake bank guarantee from FirstRand Bank, Manila, Philippines, which is a non-existent branch, and from ACE Investment Bank Limited, Malaysia. “Further, endorsements of the fake bank guarantees were done by using a spoofed email ID of SBI and forged endorsement letters purportedly issued by SBI,” said the agency.