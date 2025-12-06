Meta signs new AI data deals with major news publishers for real-time updates

Meta has announced that it has signed several new commercial data-licensing agreements with major news publishers—including USA Today, People Inc., CNN, Fox News, The Daily Caller, the Washington Examiner, and France’s Le Monde—to supply “real-time” news and updates through its Meta AI chatbot, Axios and Reuters reported.

The partnerships will allow the company to surface information and link directly to participating publishers’ articles when users ask news-related questions.

The deals come as Meta works to strengthen its AI offerings amid intensifying industry competition. While rivals invest heavily and secure their own licensing agreements, Meta has been trying to regain its footing following the lukewarm reception of its Llama 4 model. The company continues to pour billions into AI development while reportedly scaling back parts of its metaverse initiative, Reuters report said.

“When you ask Meta AI news-related questions, you will now receive information and links drawn from more diverse content sources, helping you discover timely and relevant material tailored to your interests,” the company said. Meta added that it plans to expand partnerships over time and explore additional features. Terms of the individual agreements were not disclosed, according to USA Today and People Inc.

Axios reports that the new agreements give Meta access to partner content so the chatbot can deliver real-time answers on breaking news and other current events—similar to the multiyear arrangement Meta previously struck with Reuters, under which publishers are compensated for use of their material. The company says the goal is to give users access to a wider range of verified global news, entertainment, and lifestyle content, with more partners and topics to come.