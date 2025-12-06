Refund ultimatum: Government orders IndiGo to pay back passengers by Sunday

IndiGo’s massive operational breakdown, marked by widespread cancellations and delays across major Indian airports, has prompted government intervention.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has ordered IndiGo to clear all pending passenger refunds by 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 7, 2025. The directive comes with a stern warning: failure to comply will result in “immediate regulatory action.”
Passengers whose flights were cancelled or disrupted are now guaranteed full refunds automatically to their original mode of payment, and the airline is prohibited from charging any fee for rescheduling. The order aims to protect travellers from being penalised for an operational failure that was entirely out of their control.
IndiGo, which has apologised for the chaos, had earlier pledged refunds for all bookings between December 5 and December 15, along with waivers on cancellation or rescheduling, and additional support like accommodation, meals and assistance for stranded passengers. But the government’s fresh order tightens the deadline and sets a hard end date for the refund process, putting the airline’s commitment under close regulatory watch.
For thousands of passengers stranded or left uncertain by the cancellation spree, the government’s move restores a measure of hope and ensures that affected travellers are not left bearing the cost of disruption. The coming days will show whether IndiGo manages to meet the deadline — or faces the consequences of non-compliance.