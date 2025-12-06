Refund ultimatum: Government orders IndiGo to pay back passengers by Sunday

IndiGo’s massive operational breakdown, marked by widespread cancellations and delays across major Indian airports, has prompted government intervention.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has ordered IndiGo to clear all pending passenger refunds by 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 7, 2025. The directive comes with a stern warning: failure to comply will result in “immediate regulatory action.”

Passengers whose flights were cancelled or disrupted are now guaranteed full refunds automatically to their original mode of payment, and the airline is prohibited from charging any fee for rescheduling. The order aims to protect travellers from being penalised for an operational failure that was entirely out of their control.