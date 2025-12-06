Russia–India Business Forum 2025 calls for wider trade and industrial ties

CHENNAI: The Russia–India Business Forum 2025, organised by the Roscongress Foundation and held in New Delhi in conjunction with President Vladimir Putin’s state visit, wrapped up with a broad consensus to accelerate bilateral trade, strengthen investment flows and deepen collaboration across several emerging and traditional sectors in the both the countries.
A series of agreements signed at the Forum underscored the expanding institutional and industrial linkages. TASS and the Press Trust of India signed a partnership to enhance media cooperation, while Abrau-Durso and Indospirit Beverages formalised a collaboration in alcoholic beverage production. Sberbank and India’s Council of Scientific & Industrial Research advanced an agreement on scientific and industrial cooperation, pending final confirmation. The Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs also initiated an expanded framework with key Indian industry bodies.
In the pharmaceutical sector, BDR Pharmaceuticals, the Kaluga Region and Pharmasyntez signed an Agreement of Intent to establish an API production facility in Kaluga, marking a significant step toward diversified healthcare manufacturing. Industrial ties received further support with a general cooperation agreement between Omega Elevators and SCAD Tech. On the SME front, Delovaya Rossiya, the All-India Association of Industries and the World Trade Center Mumbai signed a trilateral MoU aimed at boosting industry engagement and market access.
Over two days, the event brought together senior government officials, business leaders, investors and policy institutions for structured dialogues, B2B meetings and consultations aimed at laying the groundwork for long-term economic cooperation.
Deliberations at the Forum highlighted strong complementarities in pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, machinery, food products, technical textiles and marine equipment. Participants also identified new areas of convergence, particularly medical technology, hospital infrastructure, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, digital innovation and advanced manufacturing. Industry representatives stressed the need to expand SME participation, streamline regulatory processes, upgrade logistics networks and build predictable mechanisms for cross-border trade.
It also placed significant emphasis on people-centric engagement as delegates discussed plans to expand cooperation in tourism, education, research and skilling through guided travel programmes, student and faculty mobility, collaborative research projects and innovation-driven academic partnerships. Improvements in maritime, rail and digital connectivity were seen as crucial for creating resilient supply chains and ensuring stable commercial flows.
“The potential between our countries extends far beyond traditional sectors,” said Alexander Stuglev, CEO of the Roscongress Foundation. He noted that a “pragmatic, opportunity-rich phase” now lies ahead for joint ventures in tourism, medical technology, advanced engineering, AI and education, supported by transparent mechanisms and policy coordination. He added that stronger SME participation, high-growth sector collaboration and secure trade architecture would be vital to shaping a future-ready economic corridor between India and Russia.
Cultural and media collaboration also featured prominently, with Prasar Bharati and Gazprom-Media signing an MoU to advance broadcast partnerships, and the NFDC entering into a separate agreement with Gazprom-Media to deepen cooperation in film, content exchange and cultural programming.
The outcomes of the Forum align closely with the broader objectives discussed during President Putin’s visit, including a shared ambition to raise bilateral trade to US$100 billion by 2030, strengthen supply chains, expand industrial cooperation and improve coordination across financial institutions to support seamless trade and investment flows.
The Roscongress Foundation confirmed that it will organise follow-up delegations, regional dialogues, thematic investment forums and structured B2B platforms to convert the Forum’s commitments into actionable, long-term partnerships.