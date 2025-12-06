Russia–India Business Forum 2025 calls for wider trade and industrial ties

CHENNAI: The Russia–India Business Forum 2025, organised by the Roscongress Foundation and held in New Delhi in conjunction with President Vladimir Putin’s state visit, wrapped up with a broad consensus to accelerate bilateral trade, strengthen investment flows and deepen collaboration across several emerging and traditional sectors in the both the countries.

A series of agreements signed at the Forum underscored the expanding institutional and industrial linkages. TASS and the Press Trust of India signed a partnership to enhance media cooperation, while Abrau-Durso and Indospirit Beverages formalised a collaboration in alcoholic beverage production. Sberbank and India’s Council of Scientific & Industrial Research advanced an agreement on scientific and industrial cooperation, pending final confirmation. The Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs also initiated an expanded framework with key Indian industry bodies.

In the pharmaceutical sector, BDR Pharmaceuticals, the Kaluga Region and Pharmasyntez signed an Agreement of Intent to establish an API production facility in Kaluga, marking a significant step toward diversified healthcare manufacturing. Industrial ties received further support with a general cooperation agreement between Omega Elevators and SCAD Tech. On the SME front, Delovaya Rossiya, the All-India Association of Industries and the World Trade Center Mumbai signed a trilateral MoU aimed at boosting industry engagement and market access.

Over two days, the event brought together senior government officials, business leaders, investors and policy institutions for structured dialogues, B2B meetings and consultations aimed at laying the groundwork for long-term economic cooperation.