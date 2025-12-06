Silver steals the spotlight as gold eases on Saturday

CHENNAI: As of today (Saturday, December 6) 24-karat gold in India is priced at roughly Rs 13,015 per gram. Domestic gold rates have softened slightly from recent peaks, reflecting some profit-booking after a period of sustained strength. On global markets, gold continues to trade in the elevated band set over the past few months, underpinned by expectations of a potential interest-rate cut in the US and a weaker US dollar — factors that make dollar-denominated gold more attractive to foreign buyers.
Silver, in contrast, has seen a remarkable surge over 2025. On international markets, silver recently touched new highs — rising strongly as investors shifted capital toward precious metals amid economic uncertainty. In India, silver has also witnessed sharp price increases, driven by both import-cost pressures and growing demand. Tight global supply — largely because silver is often a byproduct of other metal mining, and mining output has not kept pace with rising demand — is a critical structural reason behind silver’s rally. Meanwhile, demand from sectors such as electronics, solar energy and electric vehicles has pushed industrial consumption of silver upward, adding a second major layer of support beyond just “safe-haven” buying.
Beyond pure supply-demand dynamics, macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions are contributing heavily. Economic uncertainty, currency fluctuations, inflation expectations and geopolitical tensions lead many investors to treat gold and silver as “insurance” — a store of value when traditional markets are volatile. Gold’s traditional role as a hedge against inflation and currency weakness remains strong. Meanwhile silver’s dual identity — as both an industrial metal and a monetary asset — gives it a unique appeal.
For the coming months, much will depend on global monetary policy. If central banks (especially in the U.S.) move toward rate cuts, that could further reinforce demand for non-yielding assets like gold and silver, potentially driving prices higher. At the same time, any signs of economic recovery, strengthening currency, or stabilizing financial markets might reduce safe-haven demand and exert downward pressure.
For ordinary consumers and investors in Chennai (or across India), this environment offers both opportunities and caution. If you hold gold or silver, the recent rally has boosted the value of your holdings significantly. If you're considering buying — whether for jewellery, savings, or investment — silver appears especially attractive currently, given its industrial demand and lower entry price compared to gold. But the volatility means timing matters: buying on dips may make sense. If you are sensitive to price fluctuations, waiting for potential corrections could be prudent.