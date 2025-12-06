Silver steals the spotlight as gold eases on Saturday

Beyond pure supply-demand dynamics, macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions are contributing heavily. Economic uncertainty, currency fluctuations, inflation expectations and geopolitical tensions lead many investors to treat gold and silver as “insurance” — a store of value when traditional markets are volatile. Gold’s traditional role as a hedge against inflation and currency weakness remains strong. Meanwhile silver’s dual identity — as both an industrial metal and a monetary asset — gives it a unique appeal.

For the coming months, much will depend on global monetary policy. If central banks (especially in the U.S.) move toward rate cuts, that could further reinforce demand for non-yielding assets like gold and silver, potentially driving prices higher. At the same time, any signs of economic recovery, strengthening currency, or stabilizing financial markets might reduce safe-haven demand and exert downward pressure.

For ordinary consumers and investors in Chennai (or across India), this environment offers both opportunities and caution. If you hold gold or silver, the recent rally has boosted the value of your holdings significantly. If you're considering buying — whether for jewellery, savings, or investment — silver appears especially attractive currently, given its industrial demand and lower entry price compared to gold. But the volatility means timing matters: buying on dips may make sense. If you are sensitive to price fluctuations, waiting for potential corrections could be prudent.