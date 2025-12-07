India’s net overseas debt inflow doubled to USD 76.8 billion in 2024: World Bank

Spurred by Inclusion in global bond indexes such as the JP Morgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets (mid-2024) and the FTSE Russell Emerging Markets Government Bond Index (2025), India’s net debt inflows almost doubled to $76.8 billion in 2024, according to World Bank’s latest report on international debt.

Other reasons that contributed to this jump are Lower borrowing costs, strong investor appetite, and record levels of lending from financial institutions to Indian private entities.

India’s external debt stock rose by 10.6% in 2024 to $716.5 billion.

The report further shows that 77.3% of its long-term external debt is owed to private lenders, primarily bondholders and commercial banks. This marks a significant shift from the concessional and multilateral borrowing that still dominates in other South Asian IDA-eligible countries.