IndiGo flight disruptions: What passengers need to know about refunds, compensation and rights

In the chaos caused by IndiGo flight cancellations that left a large number of passengers stranded at airports, it remains unclear how the airline has compensated them for the inconvenience. While the carrier has stated that refund and luggage processes are fully operational for both direct and indirect bookings, many passengers have reported communication gaps and difficulties they encountered during the week.

If you were an IndiGo passenger, it is important to understand the airline’s compensation policy and your rights under India’s aviation regulations. Indian air passengers are protected under the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Passenger Charter which ensures compensation, refreshments and refunds in cases of flight delays, cancellations and baggage issues.

Flight delays

For delays after timely check-in, airlines are required to provide free meals and refreshments if the wait exceeds two hours for short-haul flights (up to 2.5 hours block time), three hours for medium-haul (up to five hours), or four hours for longer flights. Domestic flights delayed over six hours require prior notice beyond 24 hours of the original departure, with options for an alternate flight within six hours or a full refund. Delays notified over 24 hours in advance but exceeding 24 hours (or six hours for late-night flights between 2000-0300 hours) entitle passengers to free hotel accommodation.

IndiGo in its policy says that in case of delays of more than 2 hours or preponement of the flight by more than 1 hour, their customers are entitled for a full refund or re-booking onto an alternative IndiGo flight at no additional cost subject to availability. Amid the crisis, IndiGo said that it has waived all cancellation/rescheduling fees for travel from December 5-15, 2025.