IndiGo flight disruptions: What passengers need to know about refunds, compensation and rights

In the chaos caused by IndiGo flight cancellations that left a large number of passengers stranded at airports, it remains unclear how the airline has compensated them for the inconvenience. While the carrier has stated that refund and luggage processes are fully operational for both direct and indirect bookings, many passengers have reported communication gaps and difficulties they encountered during the week.
If you were an IndiGo passenger, it is important to understand the airline’s compensation policy and your rights under India’s aviation regulations. Indian air passengers are protected under the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s Passenger Charter which ensures compensation, refreshments and refunds in cases of flight delays, cancellations and baggage issues.
Flight delays
For delays after timely check-in, airlines are required to provide free meals and refreshments if the wait exceeds two hours for short-haul flights (up to 2.5 hours block time), three hours for medium-haul (up to five hours), or four hours for longer flights. Domestic flights delayed over six hours require prior notice beyond 24 hours of the original departure, with options for an alternate flight within six hours or a full refund. Delays notified over 24 hours in advance but exceeding 24 hours (or six hours for late-night flights between 2000-0300 hours) entitle passengers to free hotel accommodation.
IndiGo in its policy says that in case of delays of more than 2 hours or preponement of the flight by more than 1 hour, their customers are entitled for a full refund or re-booking onto an alternative IndiGo flight at no additional cost subject to availability. Amid the crisis, IndiGo said that it has waived all cancellation/rescheduling fees for travel from December 5-15, 2025.
Flight cancellations
Airlines must notify cancellations at least two weeks ahead, offering alternate flights or refunds. For notices less than two weeks but up to 24 hours before departure, passengers can choose alternate travel or full refunds. Short-notice cancellations or missed connections trigger compensation alongside refunds: Rs 5,000 for flights up to one hour block time, Rs 7,500 for up to two hours and Rs 10,000 for longer hours. If you have already reported for the original flight and while you wait for the alternate flight, the airline must provide free-of-charge meals and refreshments, in relation to waiting time. Additionally, airlines are required to cover transfer fees if rerouting to alternate airports.
Denied boarding and diversions
According to the norms, overbooking leading to denied boarding requires airlines to seek volunteers first. If no alternate flight departs within one hour, compensation is 200% of one-way basic fare plus fuel charge (max Rs 10,000) for flights within 24 hours or 400% (max Rs 20,000) beyond or full refund with 400% compensation if declined. Flight diversions over two hours waiting time mandate disembarkation with refreshments and for wait time under two hours, the airline should provide water, tea, or coffee.
Baggage rights
Airlines are liable for checked baggage lost, delayed or damaged on board or in their charge, limited to Rs 20,000 per passenger domestically and 1,131 SDR internationally; unchecked baggage claims require proof of airline fault. Cargo limits stand at Rs 350 per kg domestically and 19 SDR/kg internationally. Passengers can escalate unresolved claims via airline help desks, AirSewa portal or courts with force majeure events like natural disasters exempting compensation.