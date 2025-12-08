New levies on tobacco, pan masala to complicate compliances for companies

NEW DELHI: With the new levies — Central Excise duty and the Health Security se National Security Cess — on tobacco products and pan masala, manufacturers should be prepared for greater scrutiny along with an additional compliance burden, experts cautioned. At the same time, the government will need to enhance the system’s capacity to manage the renewed complexity that could arise from implementing these two new levies.

“The government is signalling tighter regulatory oversight and a more formula-driven revenue model. Manufacturers can expect deeper scrutiny of pricing, production patterns, and reporting practices as compliance becomes more data-intensive. The shift to a retail sale price (RSP)-based GST system further elevates the significance of accurate price declarations,” said Manoj Mishra, Partner and Tax Controversy Management Leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.

Experts have highlighted that the Health Security se National Security Cess is likely to trigger significant litigation because it attempts to shift the tax base from actual production to a capacity-linked levy on machines.

“The wide powers of inspection, search, seizure, and arrest may also lead to possible overreach. Further, the overlap between this cess and existing GST provisions — especially in relation to valuation, assessment timelines, penalties, and appeals — could create dual compliance burdens and ambiguities,” explained Abhishek A. Rastogi, tax expert and founder of Rastogi Chambers.