Sensex, Nifty slip as profit-booking hits banks and IT in mid-morning trade

CHENNAI: Indian equity markets opened the week on a cautious note, with benchmark indices trading slightly lower as investors paused for breath ahead of a crucial global trigger. The Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex both dipped around 0.4 percent in early trade, while mid-cap and small-cap segments also showed modest declines. Most major sectors were weak, with only a handful such as IT and media showing limited resilience.

Around 12:00 noon, the BSE Sensex hovered in the 85,390–85,400 range, while the NSE Nifty 50 traded around 26,000–26,060. Both indices eased slightly from their opening levels as investors turned cautious amid mixed global signals.

The prevailing mood of caution reflects growing investor focus on the upcoming decision by the Federal Reserve — a rate cut is widely expected in its meeting later this week, but uncertainty persists as policymakers remain divided. Many participants are hesitant to commit fresh capital until the global macro picture becomes clearer. At the same time, worries over a sluggish rupee and persistent foreign outflows have weighed on sentiment for domestic equities.