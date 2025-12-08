Starlink India debut: Rs 8,600 a month and Rs 34,000 hardware, much higher than local broadband rates

While Starlink is preparing to begin commercial operations in India, it is already active in neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh and Bhutan. In May 2025, Starlink launched services in Bangladesh with two primary plans. The Residential Lite Plan is priced at around BDT 4,200 per month (Rs3,000–Rs 3,150) and offers unlimited deprioritised data for smaller households with lower usage. The Standard Residential Plan costs BDT 6,000 per month (Rs 4,000–Rs 4,500) and provides unlimited data for regular home usage. Customers in Bangladesh also pay a one-time hardware fee of BDT 47,000 (Rs 33,000–Rs 39,000).

In Bhutan, Starlink offers similar services with additional options. The Residential Lite Plan is priced at BTN 3,000 per month (Rs 3,000), providing speeds from 23 Mbps to 100 Mbps. The Standard Residential Plan costs BTN 4,200 per month (Rs 4,200) and delivers speeds between 25 Mbps and 110 Mbps, along with unlimited data. The equipment cost in Bhutan remains substantial, with the standard Starlink kit priced at BTN 33,000 plus shipping.

Other satellite broadband service providers that have received licences from India’s Department of Telecommunications to operate in the country include Eutelsat’s OneWeb and Reliance Jio.