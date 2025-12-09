Correction in q-commerce sector likely to happen soon, says Blinkit CEO Dhindsa

CHENNAI: Quick commerce platform Blinkit's Chief Executive Officer Albinder Dhindsa has said in an interview that the sector is facing an upheaval as the company’s rivals are experiencing a cash crunch. He added that Blinkit will thrive and continue to expand in the country.

The q-com sector has always depended on fundings from investors, which have reached its limit, he added. Dhindsa said companies will have to decide how long they can keep absorbing steep losses. He added the correction in the sector could come at any time -- in the next three or six months or even next week.

Global investors like Softbank Group Corp., Temasek Holdings Pte, and sovereign funds from West Asia have invested heavily in India’s fastest growing e-commerce sector. Its competitors such as Swiggy and Zepto are planning to raise funds through IPO and other means. Swiggy’s qualified institutional placement (QIP) of Rs 10,000 crore opened on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Zepto is preparing another infusion of Rs $450 million.

"Usually when this kind of imbalance exists, the correction is very swift. It often catches people by surprise,” he said.

Analysts at Bernstein Societe Generale Group last month said Blinkit has emerged as the long-term frontrunner, citing execution, strong unit economics and more than $2 billion in cash. Still, they warned that rising competition could force heavier investment before the company turns free cash flow positive. Blinkit remains unprofitable, despite its cash pile, as it keeps investing to enter new markets.