Govt pushes bold AI reform: Blanket licence plan to unlock copyrighted data for training

The DPIIT committee rejected proposals for a “zero-price licence” — that is, allowing unrestricted use of copyrighted works without compensation. The paper warned that such an approach could undermine incentives for human creators, eventually harming the production of original, high-quality creative content. The blanket licence model, in contrast, aims to strike a balance: enabling rapid development and innovation in AI while ensuring fair compensation and protection for original creators.

The working paper is now out for public consultation for 30 days. Stakeholders of all kinds — from authors, publishers, artists to AI developers and tech firms — are invited to express their views.

What this could mean in practice:

If this proposal becomes policy, it could significantly reshape how AI training is done in India. For AI companies and startups, it may simplify access to large and diverse training datasets, reducing licensing friction and legal risk. For creators — authors, artists, news organisations, musicians — it promises a steady royalty revenue stream every time their work contributes to AI model training. On the flip side, some creators may worry about loss of control over how and where their works are used, since under the proposed licence they would not be able to opt out. Meanwhile, AI developers might face new recurring costs in the form of royalty payments, which could impact business models, especially for smaller firms.

In the bigger picture, this marks a bold attempt by India to chart a middle path between unregulated AI growth and over-protective copyright law. As generative AI becomes more pervasive, such regulation may set a precedent not just domestically but globally — reflecting India’s desire to protect creator rights while nurturing its own AI ecosystem.