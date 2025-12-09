IndiGo chaos dampens holiday travel, leads to increased hotel cancellations

Flight cancellations and delays caused by operational disruptions at IndiGo have significantly impacted the tourism and hospitality sectors during the peak festive and holiday season. The country’s largest airline has cancelled over 5,000 flights in just one week, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and forcing many to alter their travel plans.

“Festive season travel is extremely sensitive to timing. Even a single cancellation can break an entire itinerary—missed hotel nights, forfeited bookings, additional transfer costs, and loss of sightseeing days. The distress for travellers is real, and the reputational impact on India’s travel experience is significant,” said Ravi Gosain, President of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO). He added that tour operators and travel agents are running 24/7 ‘war rooms’ to rebook passengers, protect onward travel plans and minimise losses.

The CEO of a leading tours and travel company told TNIE that popular winter and wedding destinations like Goa, Jaipur and Udaipur have seen a sharp rise in hotel booking cancellations since the disruption at IndiGo began. He added that both inbound and outbound tourism have been affected as IndiGo is a key player on short-haul international routes.

“Passengers who booked tickets in advance at lower prices are unlikely to travel now as fares have surged. We have seen significant cancellations over the past week,” he said, requesting anonymity. IndiGo, the airline with a 63% domestic market share, exclusively operates over 60% of domestic routes, leaving many passengers with no alternative but to fly with it.