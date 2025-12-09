'No hardship to passengers': After Indigo schedule cut, govt issues tough warning to all airlines

CHENNAI: Following its tough stance that led to IndiGo officially trimming more than 100 daily flights, the government has now delivered one of its strongest warnings to the aviation sector, asserting that no airline will be allowed to cause hardship to passengers under any circumstances.

Senior officials have made it clear that widespread delays, abrupt cancellations, slow refunds and indifferent customer service will trigger immediate regulatory intervention, signalling a far more assertive approach to protecting passenger rights. The message reflects growing frustration within the administration, which believes that operational stress or financial pressure cannot be allowed to translate into poor passenger experience during a period of record air-travel demand.

As part of this tightening approach, the government has already directed IndiGo to prune its flight schedule by around five per cent, arguing that the airline must operate only those services it can run reliably. Officials indicated that the step was taken after repeated instances of extended delays and capacity mismatches, which suggested that the carrier’s roster was stretched beyond what its available fleet and crew could support. The cut, they said, is designed to stabilise operations, reduce knock-on disruptions and ensure that travellers are not subjected to last-minute cancellations or long wait times.

The broader warning signals a shift in the regulatory mood, with authorities closely tracking complaints, operational performance and passenger-handling standards across all carriers. While airlines maintain that engine shortages, supply-chain delays and crew constraints have made operations unpredictable, the government has underscored that these challenges cannot justify systemic inconvenience to customers. Analysts believe the tougher stance may push airlines to rebuild schedules more conservatively, strengthen ground operations and improve refund mechanisms, even if it adds to short-term cost pressures.

For now, the government’s position is unmistakable: passenger rights will be prioritised, and airlines that fail to meet basic service obligations will face swift corrective action.

This is one of of sharpest warnings by the government to India’s airlines in recent months, making it clear that no carrier—irrespective of market share or operational challenges—will be allowed to inconvenience passengers or compromise service standards. Senior officials conveyed that regulators are prepared to intervene decisively if airlines fail to address delays, cancellations, refund backlogs, or customer-service lapses that have drawn increasing public and political scrutiny.

The warning comes at a time when the aviation sector is already facing severe operational stress, including stretched fleets, pilot shortages, and high passenger volumes during the peak travel period. Recent disruptions, including large-scale cancellations, delayed refunds and overcrowded airport zones, have intensified concerns about whether carriers are fully prepared to meet demand. According to officials, the government’s stance is driven by the belief that even commercially distressed or capacity-strained airlines cannot be allowed to shift the burden onto travellers.

While the government has stepped up monitoring in recent weeks—holding continuous reviews with airline managements, assessing schedule reliability, and tracking complaint volumes—it has now signalled that further regulatory action may follow if service levels do not improve immediately. Officials indicated that measures could include schedule curtailments, enhanced compensation norms, or mandatory passenger-relief mechanisms in cases of mass disruptions.

Industry executives privately acknowledge that operational bottlenecks have been building for months, but say that sudden regulatory pressure may add short-term strain even if it helps streamline systems in the longer run. Some carriers argue that global supply-chain delays, engine shortages, and crew availability issues have limited their ability to maintain punctuality. However, the government has reiterated that operational challenges cannot justify poor passenger handling or a failure to offer timely refunds.

Aviation analysts view the warning as an assertive reset in the regulator-industry relationship. They note that stronger enforcement could compel airlines to rework schedules more realistically, enhance ground support, and invest more in customer-care infrastructure. At the same time, they caution that a rigid regulatory stance may pressure already thin margins, especially for carriers grappling with fleet constraints.