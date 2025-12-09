Tata Advanced Systems, Lockheed Martin join hands over new Defence MRO facility

BENGALURU: To support Lockheed Martin’s C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, Tata Advanced Systems and Lockheed Martin announced the groundbreaking of a new Defence Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Bengaluru.

"This milestone builds on the companies’ long-standing industrial partnership and will significantly enhance in-country sustainment for the Indian Air Force, while also creating opportunities for broader regional and global support," stated a press release.

The groundbreaking ceremony held on Monday brought together senior officials from the Indian Air Force (IAF), government dignitaries, industry leaders and senior executives from Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems.

The state-of-the-art C-130 MRO facility will provide depot-level and heavy maintenance, component repair, overhaul, structural checks and testing, structural restoration and avionics upgrades, expanded training for Indian engineers and maintainers and new opportunities for Indian suppliers across the supply chain.

The construction finishes by the end of 2026 and the facility expects to receive the first C130 for MRO operations in early 2027.

“The groundbreaking reflects how far our collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems and India has come, and where we’re headed together,” said Lockheed Martin’s Chief Operating Officer Frank St. John.

“For more than seven decades, we’ve grown alongside India’s expanding aerospace and defence industrial base. This new C-130 MRO facility strengthens that foundation. It brings world-class sustainment capability into India, improves readiness for the Indian Air Force, and creates opportunities that will support regional and global C-130 operators. We remain committed to building capability for India and from India for decades to come,” he added.

Sukaran Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Tata Advanced Systems, said, “This milestone marks more than the establishment of a new facility—it represents India’s growing confidence and capability in shaping its own defence future. The MRO venture strengthens our aerospace ecosystem, creating a foundation for innovation, skill development, and global competitiveness.”