Amazon doubles down on India with $35 billion for Cloud, AI and exports

CHENNAI/NEW DELHI: Amazon has announced that it will invest more than $35 billion in India over the next five years, marking one of its biggest national commitments anywhere in the world and reaffirming the central role the country now plays in its global strategy. The company said the fresh capital will be deployed across cloud infrastructure, retail operations, logistics expansion and a wide range of AI-driven technologies that it believes will define the next decade of growth. This commitment builds on the roughly $40 billion Amazon has already invested in India, signalling that the company sees long-term opportunity in a market where digital consumption, enterprise cloud adoption and e-commerce penetration continue to rise at a rapid pace, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

According to Amazon, the additional investment is intended to accelerate the modernisation of India’s digital economy by strengthening data centres, expanding delivery and warehousing networks, and deepening its partnerships with Indian sellers and small businesses. The company said the plan is also aimed at boosting India’s export capabilities by enabling local manufacturers, artisans and consumer brands to reach global customers through its platforms. Amazon emphasised that the investment will create new jobs in technology, logistics and ancillary sectors while supporting millions of small businesses that rely on its marketplace.

The announcement comes alongside a new Economic Impact Report by Keystone Strategy, which shows that Amazon has already invested nearly $40 billion in India since 2010. This includes spending on infrastructure, technology, workforce compensation and digitisation initiatives. According to Keystone, these cumulative investments make Amazon India’s largest foreign investor, its biggest enabler of e-commerce exports, and one of the country’s top job creators.

The report highlights that Amazon has digitised over 12 million small businesses, enabled $20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports, and supported around 2.8 million direct, indirect, induced and seasonal jobs across India in 2024. Its investments have gone into building a large physical and digital backbone—from fulfilment centres and logistics networks to data centres, digital payments infrastructure and technological development.

Reiterating Amazon’s long-term commitment to India, Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President, Emerging Markets, said the company’s growth over the past 15 years is “perfectly aligned with the vision of an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat.”

“We have invested at scale in growing the physical and digital infrastructure for small businesses in India, creating millions of jobs, and taking Made-in-India global,” he said. “Looking ahead, we’re excited to continue being a catalyst for India’s growth as we democratize access to AI for millions of Indians, create 1 million job opportunities, and quadruple cumulative e-commerce exports enabled to $80 billion by 2030.”