Apple India suppliers fall behind on green energy goals, says report

NEW DELHI: A new analysis has flagged sluggish progress on renewable energy (RE) use by Apple’s manufacturing partners in India, even as the country now assembles one in every five iPhones shipped globally.

The research report, Greening India’s Apple, released by think tank Climate Risk Horizons, found “limited progress” on RE adoption among 13 Apple suppliers operating in India. In FY24, India accounted for 20% of global iPhone assembly — a share expected to rise as Apple deepens its manufacturing footprint outside China.

Apple has committed to steep emissions cuts aligned with the 1.5°C pathway, including a 75% reduction in Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions by 2030 from a 2015 baseline. It has also mandated all suppliers and final assembly units to shift to 100% clean electricity by 2030.

However, the report notes that publicly available data shows uneven progress globally, with much of the claimed renewable energy use coming from low-impact instruments such as unbundled energy attribute certificates, which do little to displace coal-fired power.