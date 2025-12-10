Propel Industries unveils next-gen electric tippers and mobility solutions

CHENNAI: Coimbatore-based Propel Industries Private Ltd, India’s leading crushing and screening equipment manufacturer and electric tipper maker, unveiled four new tipper models and a comprehensive after-sales uptime solution on Wednesday at Excon 2025 in Bengaluru.

The launch includes four new electric tippers - 90CED, 70CED, 560HEV-X, 470MEV Gen-2, Pulse.ev – An all-new connectivity platform, and Pro EV Care – A comprehensive EV service programme.

Speaking on the launches, V. Senthilkumar, Managing Director, Propel Industries said, every new platform that we introduced today responds to the real needs of heavy-duty mining and construction environments.

Siddarth Kirtane, President – EV Sales, Marketing and Service, added that these launches reinforce Propel’s commitment to innovation, high-productivity for customers, zero-emission, and future-ready heavy-duty mobility.

Since the start of EV truck sales in 2023, the brand has expanded its presence across coal, overburden, limestone, iron-ore, stone quarry, marble & granites, and solid waste management segments.

According to the company, its trucks have cumulatively covered over 5 lakh operating hours and the first set of 8 trucks have clocked 12,500 hours in 2 years, which is equivalent to 20 hrs per day.

The company also highlighted Pulse-ev, a next-generation connectivity platform built in-house specifically for electric mining and hauling operations, and Pro EV care a comprehensive five-tier service package.