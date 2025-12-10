India’s PC exports double in a year, US among top buyers

India’s exports of personal computers have more than doubled in Apr-Oct 2025, rising $147.9 million to $317.6 million, as it witnessed a growth of 114.7% year-on-year expansion, revealed the data compiled by the Ministry of Commerce. The growth has been primarily driven by surge in demand from UAE, Russia and other Asian countries like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. However, imports of electronic items continue to rise amidst the growing exports number.



Despite several headwinds and trade tensions due to tariff, the US remained a big market for Indian PC exports. Exports to the US have gone up by more than six times as it rose from $5.5 million a year ago to $37.2 million. The Ministry of Commerce attributed this surge primarily to the diversion of US buyers from China due to the recent trade tensions.

The UAE has remained the dominant destination, with exports going up from $ 80.8 million to $210.1 million. UAE alone accounted for nearly 65% of the incremental growth in India’s PC exports.



"India’s growing PC exports to the UAE are likely supported by the country’s position as a re-export hub for West Asia and Africa, along with gradually rising domestic and regional IT demand. India’s competitive pricing and assembly strengths may also be helping expand its footprint in the market," stated the Ministry of Commerce.



While there has been a significant growth in the exports, India remains heavily dependent on imports for the components. According to media reports and filings by laptop and personal computer manufacturing companies like Samsung, Apple, Lenovo, Haier, the import bill has gone up significantly as compared to the previous year due to weakening rupee.



Despite the electronic exports gaining momentum and emerging as one of the top export items for India, its imports remained far higher than exports. Electronic items were the second most imported products for India, its imports stood at $65.73 billion in Apr-Oct 2025, while the value of electronic exports stood at $26.28 billion.