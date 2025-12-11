A 21% jump in equity fund inflows push AUM past Rs 80 tln: Amfi; SIP inflows marginally decline

MUMBAI: After several months of tepid inflows, investor interest in equity mutual funds saw a strong revival, pumping 21% more money into those schemes, pushing the industry’s assets under management to scale past the Rs 80-trillion-mark in November.
However, inflows into SIPs dipped marginally to Rs 29,445 crore in November from Rs 29,529 crore in October, down 0.28% on an on-month basis and first time since April.
Equity funds saw a net 21.2% jump in inflows at Rs 29,911 crore up from Rs 24,690 crore in October, according to the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds (Amfi) here Thursday.
Total assets under management of the industry rose to Rs 80.5 trillion, up from Rs 79.9 trillion in the previous month, which equity AUM stood at Rs 35.66 trillion, up from Rs 35.39 trillion in the previous month.
The month saw 24 new schemes being launched across categories, mobilising around Rs 3,126 crore.
Large-cap funds staged a sharp recovery, getting Rs 1,640 crore, up 68.7% from October’s Rs 972 crore. Large & mid-cap funds also saw a strong month with Rs 4,503 crore, rising 41.7% on-month, while mid-cap funds saw inflows increase 17.9% to Rs 4,487 crore. Small-cap funds collected Rs 4,407 crore, improving 26.8% from October.
In contrast, ELSS funds and dividend yield funds saw net outflows of Rs 570 crore and Rs 278 crore, respectively.
Himanshu Srivastava, a principal research at Morningstar Investment India said tge revival of investor interest in equity-oriented funds reflecting sustained investor confidence amid a supportive macro-environment, resilient corporate earnings, and improving clarity around the global interest-rate trajectory.
November also reversed a four-month declining trend in net inflows into the equity-oriented category. Strong domestic economic momentum, a healthy and stable SIP book, and broad-based gains across the equity markets further reinforced retail investor sentiment.
At the same time, investors continued to favour mid-cap and small-cap funds, both of which recorded robust inflows supported by strong trailing returns, broad earnings delivery, and the perception of superior long-term compounding potential in these higher-growth segments. Intermittent corrections in these pockets also provided attractive entry points.
Flexi-cap funds remained the single largest beneficiary of flows—they continued to receive the highest inflows, driven by their versatile mandate and the comfort of dynamic market-cap allocation, though November saw a marginal moderation compared with October, he said.
Meanwhile, value/contra and focused funds saw a notable pick-up in flows, indicating a partial style rotation toward valuation-driven ideas and high-conviction strategies in a market characterised by widening dispersion across stocks and sectors.
Sectoral and thematic funds garnered decent reported inflows of Rs 1,865 crore, but this headline number was largely influenced by the launch of four new thematic schemes, which together mobilized Rs 1,982 crore. Excluding these NFO-driven inflows, the segment would have actually witnessed net outflows, reflecting some cooling of momentum in existing thematic strategies.
“Overall, the month’s flows underscore a constructive risk appetite, supported by deep domestic liquidity, strong and sticky retail SIP participation, and optimism about India’s medium-term economic and corporate earnings outlook,” he said.
Similarly, debt-oriented funds also saw a significant shift in investor sentiment, with a total outflow of Rs 25,694 crore, a stark contrast to the Rs 1,59,958 crore inflows in October. Liquid funds led the outflows with Rs 14,051 crore, followed by overnight funds at Rs 37,625 crore.
Money market funds, however, saw a moderate inflow of Rs 11,104 crore, while ultra-short-duration funds saw Rs 8,361 crore; corporate bond funds and short-duration funds also saw inflows at Rs 1,525 crore and Rs 2,106 crore, respectively.
Meanwhile, gold ETFs saw a significant slowdown in inflows, netting only Rs 3,742 crore in November, compared to Rs 7,743 crore in October and Rs 8,363 crore in September, marking a steady decline in investor interest in gold ETFs as investors booked profits after the recent rally in global gold prices.
On the decline in gold ETF, Nehal Meshram, senior analyst at Morningstar Investment India, said “although moderating from the unusually strong surge seen in September and October, the latest figure still reflects sustained demand for gold-backed products in a market environment marked by elevated macro uncertainty and intermittent risk-off sentiment.”
However, the industry recorded an overall net outflow of Rs 25,692 crore, a steep reversal from the Rs 1.59 trillion net inflow in October, reflecting heavy withdrawals from debt and liquid categories as companies met month-end obligations.
Hybrid mutual fund schemes recorded Rs 13,299 crore in inflows in November. This was slightly lower than Rs 14,156 crore in October, but still showed steady demand for balanced and asset-allocation products amid market volatility.
Robin Arya, founder of Goalfi, between September and November, mutual funds AUM has risen from roughly Rs 78–79 trillion to over Rs 80.5 trillion, with most of the incremental build coming from equity, hybrid and passive strategies even as debt flows turned choppy month to month. What stands out is that small‑cap, sector/thematic and flexi‑cap funds continue to see rising folios alongside healthy NFO mobilisation in small‑cap, thematic, multi‑asset and passive offerings, signalling that retail investors are steadily embracing more diversified, higher‑beta and solution‑oriented mutual fund portfolios to play on the growth story.”