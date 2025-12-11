A 21% jump in equity fund inflows push AUM past Rs 80 tln: Amfi; SIP inflows marginally decline

MUMBAI: After several months of tepid inflows, investor interest in equity mutual funds saw a strong revival, pumping 21% more money into those schemes, pushing the industry’s assets under management to scale past the Rs 80-trillion-mark in November.

However, inflows into SIPs dipped marginally to Rs 29,445 crore in November from Rs 29,529 crore in October, down 0.28% on an on-month basis and first time since April.

Equity funds saw a net 21.2% jump in inflows at Rs 29,911 crore up from Rs 24,690 crore in October, according to the data released by the Association of Mutual Funds (Amfi) here Thursday.

Total assets under management of the industry rose to Rs 80.5 trillion, up from Rs 79.9 trillion in the previous month, which equity AUM stood at Rs 35.66 trillion, up from Rs 35.39 trillion in the previous month.

The month saw 24 new schemes being launched across categories, mobilising around Rs 3,126 crore.

Large-cap funds staged a sharp recovery, getting Rs 1,640 crore, up 68.7% from October’s Rs 972 crore. Large & mid-cap funds also saw a strong month with Rs 4,503 crore, rising 41.7% on-month, while mid-cap funds saw inflows increase 17.9% to Rs 4,487 crore. Small-cap funds collected Rs 4,407 crore, improving 26.8% from October.

In contrast, ELSS funds and dividend yield funds saw net outflows of Rs 570 crore and Rs 278 crore, respectively.