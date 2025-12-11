Almost a quarter of property buyers in Dubai are NRIs

DUBAI: With the new property ownership norms under which the Dubai government has allowed foreigners to own residential and commercial properties on a freehold basis, the real estate market in the city-state has seen a major shift and almost a quarter of them being snapped up by NRIs followed by British.

“While the average property ownership by NRIs in the Dubai real estate market is around 23% but for us they the number is close to 30%. Pre-Covid the ratio was only around 18. The Europeans, led by the British, are the second largest buyers here,” Danube Group founder and chairman Rizwan Sajan, who grew up in a Ghatkopar slum and entered Dubai fully broke in 1992 after his savings were lost in Kuwait following its invasion by Iraq, told TNIE here on Tuesday.

Sajan was announcing the launch of Shahrukhz by Danube, his group’s entry into commercial property and is named after the Hindi actor Shah Rukh Khan. The 1 million sqft or 488 units, 56 storey-tower is premium commercial property and his son Adil Saajn claimed that this is world first as nowhere else a real estate is named after a celebrity.

Senior Sajan said the tower was fully sold out on the launch day on December 9 and the sales value is worth Rs 5,000 crore or around 2.1 billion dirhams (one dirham is Rs 24 today) on the launch day. The project, coming in the central business district on the Sheikh Zayed Road, the arterial road of the city built on sand dunes, and offers over 35 amenities under one roof including a sky pool, a dedicated helipad for air taxis, valet services, and exclusive executive lounges. Its prime location also offers exceptional proximity to Dubai’s most iconic destinations, including the Burj Khalifa, the international airport, and the Gold Souk.