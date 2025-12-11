Amul extends partnership with Argentina football team to World Cup 2026

NEW DELHI: Amul, the world’s largest dairy cooperative and India’s leading food brand, has extended its partnership with the Argentina Football Association (AFA) for another season, continuing as the Official Regional Sponsor of the reigning FIFA World Cup champions.

This marks the fourth consecutive year of association between Amul and the Argentina national football team, making Amul the first-ever Indian regional sponsor in the history of Argentine football — a partnership that began in 2022. The renewed agreement will cover the period leading up to and during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The AFA’s growing presence in India since 2021 has coincided with Amul’s efforts to deepen its brand visibility among India’s rapidly expanding football fan base. As part of the extended partnership, Amul will launch a special range of products featuring Argentine players, along with exclusive fan merchandise, slated for release over the coming year.

AFA president Claudio Fabián Tapia said the renewal reflects the strong relationship between the two organisations. “Their confidence is a symbol of our team’s growth and passion in India. AFA’s international expansion is consolidated in the Indian market,” he said, thanking Amul and its Managing Director Dr. Jayen Mehta for their continued support.