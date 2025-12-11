India launches hydrogen mobility pilot; Minister Pralhad Joshi drives Toyota Mirai to Parliament

NEW DELHI: The use of hydrogen in the mobility sector marks a significant milestone in India’s clean energy and green mobility journey, Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday.

The minister also launched the Pilot Project for Field Trials on the Use of Hydrogen in the Mobility Sector. He drove a hydrogen fuel cell electric car, the Mirai, manufactured by Japanese automaker Toyota, to the new Parliament building.

He said the collaboration, along with the handover of Toyota’s Mirai hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) to the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE) for real-world testing, brings innovation, industry expertise, and scientific rigour to advance India’s clean energy transition. He noted that such partnerships strengthen “Energy Aatma Nirbharta,” promote innovative low-emission transportation solutions, and align with India’s Panchamrit climate commitments, reaffirming the government’s confidence that green hydrogen will drive India’s energy economy in the coming decades.

“With this vehicle, we are launching not just an MoU but confidence, cooperation, and commitment to a clean and sustainable future,” the minister said.