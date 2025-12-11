Life insurers see robust growth for the third month in Nov

MUMBAI: The GST removal has helped the life-insurance industry post double-digit monthly growth for the third consecutive month in November, with new-business premia increasing by 23% on-year to Rs 31,119.6 crore.

The robust 23% growth reflects a strong recovery from the 5.2% decline in August, and marking a notable turnaround from the 4.5% fall in November 2024, Care Ratings said in a note Thursday.

The rebound was driven by a surge in individual non-single policies and robust performance across both individual and group segments. A favourable base effect and a smoother adjustment following the GST waiver for individual life policies further supported this upswing, helping to maintain the industry’s growth momentum, Sanjay Agarwal, a senior director at the agency said.

LIC continued to lead the market, supported by strong momentum in both individual and group segments, while private insurers sustained double-digit growth. Individual non-single premiums grew notably, highlighting resilient recurring inflows, and the group business benefited from a revival in institutional activity. Although the annual renewal rate for group policies eased due to an exceptionally strong prior-year base, the sector’s overall trajectory remains positive.

Year-to-date, cumulative first-year premiums grew at a steady, sustainable pace, driven largely by private players, reflecting a return to normal growth following the temporary boost from recent regulatory changes.