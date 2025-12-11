Niti Aayog recommends special accounts, tax incentives for corporate bond investments

Niti Aayog, the government think tank, has recommended special bond accounts, demat trading of listed bonds, facilitating purchases through mobile and internet banking, and tax incentives for investments in corporate bonds to boost retail participation in the bond market.

A report by Niti Aayog on deepening the corporate bond market in India notes that retail participation is currently less than 2%, and there is a need to lower entry barriers for individual investors. It suggests tax benefits, lower investment thresholds, and UPI-based transactions to encourage more retail activity.

The report says greater transparency through real-time pricing, yield calculators, and standardised disclosures—along with tax incentives, awareness campaigns, and digital marketplaces—can significantly improve participation. “Regulators may also explore a safeguarded short-selling framework to enhance price discovery,” it added.

One of the proposals is the introduction of a dedicated Corporate Bond Savings Account (CBSA). “A CBSA could be introduced as a tax-saving vehicle under Section 80C, similar to the Equity-Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS), encouraging long-term retail investment in corporate debt,” the report states. Banks and financial institutions can offer CBSAs, while Sebi and the Income Tax Department would define eligible bonds, limits, lock-in periods, and withdrawal norms.