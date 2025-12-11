Rupee hits new low of 90.47, on course for worst yearly plunge since 2022

MUMBAI: The rupee, which has been the worst performing Asian currency so far this year, hit a new low of 90.47 against the dollar Thursday, losing 0.5% and eclipsing its previous all-time low of 90.42 on December 4.

The unit closed at 90.3675, down 0.4% on the day on RBI intervention, and is on course for its worst yearly fall since 2022 weighed down by continuing portfolio outflows and the delay in the trade deal with the US as steep tariffs have begun to eat into exports.

Weakness in the greenback after the rate cut has offered little relief to the rupee, with traders citing dollar demand from foreign and local private lenders, likely tied to merchant payments.

“Many stop-losses got triggered when the rupee hit a new low and the currency is likely to stay in a downtrend in the near-term," said Dilip Parmar, foreign exchange research analyst at HDFC Securities.

"The next level to watch is 90.70," he added.

The rupee has fallen more than 5.5% against the dollar in 2025, as US tariffs of up to 50% on goods have hurt exports to the country's biggest market and diminished the appeal of local equities.