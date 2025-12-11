TCS to acquire US-based Salesforce partner Coastal Cloud for $700 million

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global IT services company, will acquire 100% stake in Coastal Cloud, a US-based Salesforce Summit Partner that specializes in Salesforce consulting, for an all-cash consideration of $700 million.

Founded in 2012, Coastal Cloud is a leading multi-cloud Salesforce consulting firm specialising in enterprise-scale transformations. It brings AI-led advisory and business consulting capabilities to help customers reimagine sales, service, marketing, revenue, CPQ, commerce, and Salesforce Data Cloud.

As a Salesforce Summit Partner, Coastal Cloud has deep customer relationships and partnerships. It also holds nominations on the Salesforce Partner Advisory Board, which enables the firm to help shape product innovations and develop services required to support new launches.

Salesforce partners are trusted advisors who are trained and experienced to help businesses meet their organisation’s objectives using the Salesforce platform. A summit partner is the top tier Salesforce partner.

Coastal Cloud is led by Eric Berridge, a Salesforce veteran known for building and scaling category-leading Salesforce services ventures. Salesforce Ventures has also been a strategic investor in the company.

Coastal Cloud’s customer portfolio includes enterprises across industry verticals. TCS will gain access to the mid-market customer segment and the synergies created across both Coastal Cloud’s and TCS’ client bases. With the acquisitions of ListEngage and Coastal Cloud, TCS will become one of the top five Salesforce advisory and consulting firms globally.

“By adding over 400 multi-cloud specialists with deep industry expertise, we are strengthening our advisory and business consulting capabilities and enhancing our AI and data offerings. We are delighted to welcome the Coastal Cloud team to the TCS family,” said Aarthi Subramanian, Chief Operating Officer, TCS.