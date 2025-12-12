Fresh trouble for IndiGo: Rs 58.75 crore tax notice amid DGCA crackdown

CHENNAI: IndiGo has disclosed on Friday that it received a tax penalty notice amounting to Rs 58.75 crore from the Additional Commissioner of Central GST, Delhi South Commissionerate, for the financial year 2020–21. The company announced the development in a stock exchange filing on Friday, stating that the notice was issued on December 11 and relates to matters identified during the department’s review of its tax filings for that period. The airline said it is currently evaluating the contents of the notice and will take appropriate steps in response, including exploring legal options. IndiGo added that it has been fully compliant with tax regulations and intends to contest the penalty as advised by its legal and tax experts.

The tax notice arrives at a time when IndiGo is already grappling with a series of operational disruptions that have stretched the airline’s schedules and strained its service reliability. Over the past several weeks, IndiGo has faced mounting pressure due to widespread delays, a sharp rise in flight cancellations and persistent customer complaints related to refunds and rebooking issues. The situation has exposed significant gaps in the airline’s ability to maintain operational continuity, especially at a time of high passenger volumes.