Government approves new CoalSETU window for long-term coal auctions

Coal purchased through the CoalSETU window can be used for self-consumption, coal washing, export, or other permitted activities, but cannot be resold within India. Companies will be allowed to export up to 50% of their allotted coal and may use it flexibly across their group companies.

Additionally, the new window provides long-term coal linkages for any industrial purpose or export, but traders will not be allowed to participate. The existing NRS auctions for specified end-use industries will continue, and those industries may also bid in the new window.

Vaishnaw added that the policy is expected to increase the availability of washed coal by allowing washery operators to secure coal linkages. This is likely to reduce coal imports and create new export opportunities for washed coal.