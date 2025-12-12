Haier Appliances India to invest Rs 3,500 crore in new manufacturing unit

The company on Friday launched the Gravity AI Series Air Conditioners during the ‘AI for Air’ event held at Haier’s Greater Noida facility. Satish added that with 90% of all appliances already being manufactured locally, the new facility will further reduce dependence on imports. The company also plans to push exports more aggressively once the third unit becomes operational. When asked about export plans, he said that a small portion of Haier India’s business currently comes from exports to nearby regions. Haier currently exports electronic products such as bottom-mounted refrigerators to Australia and also ships products to Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and several African countries.

“We do have plans to expand exports, which is why we are building additional capacity. Currently, our capacity is largely focused on the domestic market, but within two years we aim to significantly increase exports,” he said.

Established in 2003, Haier Appliances India Private Limited is a subsidiary of Haier Singapore Investment Holding Pte. Ltd. The company began manufacturing in India in 2007 and has a strong presence in the refrigerator, television, and air-conditioner segments.

When asked about a potential joint venture with Sunil Mittal–led Bharti Enterprises, he declined to comment. Addressing questions on operating as a Chinese company in India—particularly regarding fund infusion restrictions under Press Note 3—he said, “We haven’t faced any FDI-related constraints. Our growth has been supported by strong revenues.”

Haier closed this year with revenue of around Rs 11,000 crore. The company currently holds a 14% market share in refrigerators, 14% in washing machines, and 8% in air conditioners. For next year, Haier is targeting Rs 14,500 crore in revenue and aims to grow across all product categories.