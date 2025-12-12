ICICI Prudential AMC's Rs 10,603-crore IPO subscribed 72% on Day 1

MUMBAI: The Rs 10,603-crore secondary sale of shares by the British co-promoter of ICICI Prudential AMC got off to a decent start on Friday with the issue getting subscribed 72% on day one, indicating strong investor interest.

The issue with a price band of Rs 2,061-2,165 has been booked 1.97x by qualified institutional buyers, 0.37x by non-institutional investors and 0.21x by retail individual investors for whom the issue was opened today, taking the total subscription to 0.72x.

ICICI Prudential AMC has already raised Rs 3,021.8 crore from 149 anchor investors, including major domestic mutual funds, top global institutions and large insurers.