Mercedes to increase car prices by up to 2% in the wake of rupee's sharp depreciation

Owing to the rupee’s sharp depreciation this year, German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz will raise prices across its entire model range, effective January 1, 2026. The hike, capped at 2%, reflects persistent forex pressures that have defined the luxury auto segment throughout 2025.

Before announcing the fresh hike, Mercedes increased the prices of its passenger vehicles by around 3.5-4% this year. Industry experts believe that other luxury car brands will follow Mercedes’ lead and go for another round of price revisions.

“Currency headwinds have persisted longer than we anticipated this year, with Euro consistently trading over the INR 100 mark. This prolonged volatility affects every aspect of our operations, from imported components for local production, to completely built units,” said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

Compared to the levels seen last year, the rupee has depreciated around 6% against the US dollar. In the case of the British pound and the euro, the decline is in double digits. India imports most of its luxury cars or components for luxury cars from Germany and the United Kingdom.