Mexico to impose up to 50% tariff on Indian exports

India’s trade surplus with the country has gone up by nearly 12 times from 0.24 billion in 2020-21 to $2.87 billion in 2024-25. Mexico’s new tariffs on Asian imports are broadly aligning with US efforts to tighten trade barriers against China, along with other Asian nations. The Society of Indian

Automobile Manufacturers, an industry group that includes representatives of car exporters like VW, Hyundai and Suzuki among its members, had previously urged India’s commerce ministry in November to press Mexico to “maintain status quo” on tariffs for vehicles shipped from India, Reuters reported. Even export bodies like the Engineering Exports Promotion Council (EEPC) had written to Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal asking him to begin talks with Mexico on a potential FTA to mitigate the risk of the US tariff.

“We have also proposed FTAs with key Latin American countries such as Chile, Peru, and Mexico to get duty-free market access. This will also help us to de-risk from the US,” Pankaj Chadha, Chairman, EEPC India, had said. The proposed bill by the Mexican government also include textile sector that could face high tariffs. The Indian textile sector is already facing challenges due to 50% US tariff.