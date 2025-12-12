Mexico's tariffs to hit India's auto, auto components, metal, electronics exports: Experts

NEW DELHI: A decision of Mexico to increase tariffs will severely hit India's exports of automobiles, auto components, electronics, metals and chemicals to the South American country, experts say.

For India, the measures affect nearly three-quarters of its USD 5.75 billion exports to Mexico in FY 2025, fundamentally altering the commercial logic of accessing the Mexican market, they said.

Mexico's Senate approved the new tariff measure on December 11, 2025, and it has since been cleared by both chambers of Congress.

The higher duties will take effect on January 1, 2026.

Under the decision, Mexico will impose steep import tariffs - ranging from about 5 per cent to as high as 50 per cent on a wide range of goods from countries that do not have free trade agreements with Mexico, including India, China, South Korea, Thailand and Indonesia.

"Automobiles and auto components, India's largest export segment to Mexico, will be among the worst affected," think tank GTRI said.

Passenger vehicles, with exports of USD 938.35 million in FY2025, face a tariff increase from 20 per cent to 35 per cent, sharply eroding price competitiveness in a market increasingly shaped by USMCA (US-Mexico-Canada Agreement) sourcing rules, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said.