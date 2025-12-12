PE/VC investment volumes reach a decadal high, value soars 54% to $34 billion till Nov

The year also saw a rise in average deal size, which grew from $34.4 million in 2024 to $41.6 million in 2025, but sill way lower than the pre-2022 period when the funding winter began. Notably, the country has consistently recorded over 1,000 PE/VC deals every year for the past 10 years, underlining the depth and maturity of its investment ecosystem, Bhavesh Shah, managing director and head of investment banking at Equirus Capital, said Friday.

While in 2015 there were 1,397 deals were closed, 2018 saw it dipping to 1,031, which rose further to 1,726 in 2021 and dipped further to 1,170 in 2024 and soared to a record of 1,761 so far this year. "PE/VE investments have already seen a 54% jump in the first 11 months to $34 billion compared to the whole of 2024 when it was only $22 billion.

With large new funds being raised by PEs on the back of record exits, we believe the country has shown its resilience as a market that offers financial investors multiple viable routes for exit once they have managed to scale up and grow their investee companies," said Shah.

Smaller deals continue to dominate activity, with transactions up to $10 million accounting for over 30% of total deal volume over the past five years, he said, adding mid-market deals of $10–25 million and $25–50 million have expanded their share significantly—from over 20% in 2020 to over 40% in 2025, reflecting investor appetite for scalable, early-growth opportunities.

The IT and consumer discretionary sectors remain the biggest beneficiaries, attracting over 50% of total investments both by value and volume, underscoring the country’s digital transformation and rising domestic consumption. “The depth of the capital markets is reflected from over 60% of the exit volume in calendar 2025 being accounted for by public markets either by way of IPOs or block deals,” added Shah.