Retail inflation inches up in November to 0.71%

NEW DELHI: India's retail inflation, as expected, has risen in November 2025, reaching 0.71% (Provisional). This marks an increase of 46 basis points from the 0.25% recorded in October 2025.
The National Statistics Office (NSO) reported that the rise was seen across both urban and rural areas. Urban headline inflation saw a significant increase, climbing from 0.88% in October 2025 to 1.40% in November 2025. Meanwhile, the Rural sector's headline inflation turned positive, moving from -0.25% in October 2025 to 0.10% (Provisional) in November 2025.
The increase in headline inflation is primarily attributed to rising inflation in key food items and the 'Fuel and light' group. While food inflation remained in deflationary territory year-on-year at -3.91% for the combined index, it still saw an increase of 111 basis points in November 2025 compared to the previous month. Rural food inflation stood at -4.05% and urban food inflation at -3.60% in November 2025.
Among other key groups, the 'Fuel & light' category saw its inflation rate rise to 2.32% in November 2025, up from 1.98% in October 2025. Housing inflation for the urban sector was recorded at 2.95%. Combined inflation rates for Education and Health were 3.38% and 3.60%, respectively.
Among the states with a population exceeding 50 Lakhs, Kerala recorded the highest combined inflation at 8.27% in November 2025. Other major states with high inflation included Karnataka (2.64%), Jammu & Kashmir (2.31%), Tamil Nadu (2.08%), and Punjab (1.65%).
The next release date for the December 2025 CPI data is scheduled for January 12, 2026.