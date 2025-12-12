Retail inflation inches up in November to 0.71%

The increase in headline inflation is primarily attributed to rising inflation in key food items and the 'Fuel and light' group. While food inflation remained in deflationary territory year-on-year at -3.91% for the combined index, it still saw an increase of 111 basis points in November 2025 compared to the previous month. Rural food inflation stood at -4.05% and urban food inflation at -3.60% in November 2025.

Among other key groups, the 'Fuel & light' category saw its inflation rate rise to 2.32% in November 2025, up from 1.98% in October 2025. Housing inflation for the urban sector was recorded at 2.95%. Combined inflation rates for Education and Health were 3.38% and 3.60%, respectively.

Among the states with a population exceeding 50 Lakhs, Kerala recorded the highest combined inflation at 8.27% in November 2025. Other major states with high inflation included Karnataka (2.64%), Jammu & Kashmir (2.31%), Tamil Nadu (2.08%), and Punjab (1.65%).

The next release date for the December 2025 CPI data is scheduled for January 12, 2026.