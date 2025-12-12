TN posts 16% nominal GSDP growth, widens lead over UP and Karnataka

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has posted the fastest nominal economic expansion among India’s large states, with new Reserve Bank of India statistics confirming both its accelerating growth momentum and its widening lead over regional peers.

According to the Handbook of Statistics on Indian States 2024–25, released on Thursday, Tamil Nadu’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices rose to ₹31.19 lakh crore in 2024–25, up from ₹26.89 lakh crore the previous year — a nominal increase of 16 per cent. This is the sharpest rise among major state economies and marks the third consecutive year in which Tamil Nadu has grown faster than most of its industrial peers.

The RBI data reaffirm Maharashtra’s position as India’s largest state economy at ₹45.31 lakh crore, followed by Tamil Nadu (₹31.18 lakh crore), Uttar Pradesh (₹29.78 lakh crore), Karnataka (₹28.83 lakh crore) and Gujarat (₹26.72 lakh crore). Tamil Nadu’s expansion has enabled it to widen its lead over Uttar Pradesh by about ₹1.4 lakh crore and over Karnataka by approximately ₹2.35 lakh crore.

The multi-year trajectory underscores a shift in economic weight among India’s leading states. Between 2021–22 and 2024–25, Tamil Nadu’s GSDP rose from ₹20.72 lakh crore to ₹31.18 lakh crore — an increase of nearly ₹10.5 lakh crore. Gujarat and Karnataka expanded on a comparable scale, but both trailed Tamil Nadu’s pace in 2023–24 and 2024–25. Maharashtra grew from ₹31.4 lakh crore to ₹45.3 lakh crore over the same period, but at lower annual growth rates than Tamil Nadu’s latest 16 per cent surge.

Growth-rate comparisons further highlight Tamil Nadu’s standout performance. While nominal expansion in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat remained in the 10–13 per cent range in 2024–25, Tamil Nadu alone crossed the 16 per cent mark. Uttar Pradesh reported 12.7 per cent.