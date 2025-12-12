UDIN prevented Rs 80,000 crore frauds since 2019: ICAI

UDIN was implemented in August 2019, and since then over 10 crore UDINs have been generated.

To curb the malpractices of non-CAs falsely presenting themselves as CAs and authenticating documents, ICAI introduced the Unique Document Identification Number (UDIN), an 18-Digits system generated unique number for every document certified/attested by full time practicing Chartered Accountants.

Meanwhile, the ICAI Council has approved the revision of Code of Ethics in its meeting on December 10, 2025. The new code will come into effect from 1 April 2026. The new Code of Ethics eases the advertising restrictions on CAs. The changes in advertising guidelines include more flexibility of contents, advertisement through contemporary form in write-up, enabling website for network firms and changes intended to enhance the visibility of firms and facilitate the dissemination of information through digital platforms.