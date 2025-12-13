Coimbatore-based Propel Industries gets orders from West Asian nations for electric tippers

CHENNAI: Coimbatore-based Propel Industries Pvt Ltd, India’s leading crushing and screening equipment maker and electric tipper manufacturer, has received orders from companies from West Asia to supply electric tippers.

V Senthilkumar, Managing Director at Propel Industries, told TNIE, “We have received orders from West Asian countries to supply tipper and mining crushing equipment. We hope that this will open opportunities for us to export electric tippers to other parts of the world. These tippers will be manufactured at the Coimbatore plant.”

Recently, the company unveiled four new electric tipper models at Excon 2025 in Bengaluru -- 90CED, 70CED, 560HEV-X, and 470MEV Gen-2. The 90CED tipper, which is India’s first ultra-fast charging 90 tonnes electric dumper, can be charged in 20 minutes and remains operational for over 20 hours. The 90CED tipper also has superior safety systems, said the company.