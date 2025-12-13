Coimbatore-based Propel Industries gets orders from West Asian nations for electric tippers

CHENNAI: Coimbatore-based Propel Industries Pvt Ltd, India’s leading crushing and screening equipment maker and electric tipper manufacturer, has received orders from companies from West Asia to supply electric tippers.
V Senthilkumar, Managing Director at Propel Industries, told TNIE, “We have received orders from West Asian countries to supply tipper and mining crushing equipment. We hope that this will open opportunities for us to export electric tippers to other parts of the world. These tippers will be manufactured at the Coimbatore plant.”
Recently, the company unveiled four new electric tipper models at Excon 2025 in Bengaluru -- 90CED, 70CED, 560HEV-X, and 470MEV Gen-2. The 90CED tipper, which is India’s first ultra-fast charging 90 tonnes electric dumper, can be charged in 20 minutes and remains operational for over 20 hours. The 90CED tipper also has superior safety systems, said the company.
Propel is planning to invest nearly Rs 300 crore in the next three years. Senthilkumar said, “In the last financial year, we had a turnover of Rs 1,750 crore. Of this, Rs 175 crore came from electric truck sales. We are planning to double our revenue from electric vehicle sales to Rs 350 crore.”
The company claims that its motors have a higher shelf life of up to 10 years, while it provides a guarantee of six years for its batteries. “Most parts in the battery can be reused after its shelf life. Using electric vehicles is like planting 6,000 trees,” he adds. The company says that these batteries are being imported from China.
Propel has committed to invest Rs 650 crore in Tamil Nadu during the TN Rising event organised by the state government in Madurai. Of this, Rs 300 crore will be invested in manufacturing mining and crushing equipment and Rs 320 crore for making electric trucks.