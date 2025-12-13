E-com enablement platform Shiprocket files for Rs 2,342 crore IPO

MUMBAI: E-commerce enablement platform Shiprocket has filed for a Rs 2,342-crore initial public offering (IPO) with the regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The issue aggregating up to Rs 2,342.3 crore comprises a fresh issue of Rs 1,100 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to Rs 1,242.3 crore by the selling shareholders. The face value of each share is Rs 10, the company said Saturday.

Shiprocket is an end-to-end, merchant-first and application programming interface-led technology platform designed to enable e-commerce transactions for small businesses and digital retailers. The platform simplifies e-commerce for merchants who sell directly to end consumers through their own websites, apps or social media channels, through its various lines of business aimed at simplifying logistics, checkout, payments, fulfilment, and cross-border trade, enabling merchants to sell online and offline efficiently and at scale.