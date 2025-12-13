Gaurav Dalmia wins Hurun Family Business Excellence Award 2025

Gaurav Dalmia, Chairman of Dalmia Group Holdings, was awarded the Barclays Private Clients Hurun Excellence in Family Business Award 2025 in New Delhi on Thursday night. He was among eight recipients recognised for outstanding leadership and stewardship in family enterprises.



During the event, Dalmia engaged in a compelling conversation titled “Succession is not an event; it’s a strategy” with Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder & Chief Researcher of Hurun India. The dialogue delved into the philosophies behind leadership transition, including preparing next-generation leaders, institutionalising organisational culture, and balancing continuity with innovation to ensure long-term success.



The Barclays Private Clients Hurun Excellence in Family Business Awards 2025 brought together prominent legacy-led families, next-generation leaders, and wealth creators through four fireside conversations that celebrated resilience, evolution, and strategic stewardship in Indian family businesses.



Dalmia heads Dalmia Group Holdings, a holding company with investments across private equity, real estate, public markets, structured debt, and fixed income. He is an early investor in and Board member of True North, a leading Indian private equity fund managing around $3.5 billion. He also founded Landmark Holdings, a real estate investment firm, and co-founded GTI, a long-term India-focused investment vehicle.



He serves on the Board of Brookings India and is a member of the Governing Board of The Institute for New Economic Thinking in New York. Dalmia also chairs the Indian Advisory Board of Room to Read, a global education nonprofit. He frequently contributes op-eds to The Economic Times, The Times of India, and the Financial Times.



A Global Leader for Tomorrow selected by the World Economic Forum in 2000, Dalmia holds an MBA with Beta Gamma Sigma honours from Columbia Business School.