JioHotstar will have over 100 contents, including T20I WC, by March, says JioStar

"Consumers in South India watch 70% of watching contents of different genres. This gives additional responsibility of investing adequately to the story-telling ecosystem,” said Krishnan Kutty, Head-Business and Content for South India and Maharashtra, adding that; “Our significant part of investments will go into making scripted and non-scripted shows.”

Recently Netflix and Warner Bros signed MoU, allowing the former to stream HBO shows on its platform. Krishnan said, “It is very very early to see what its implication. It is just an announcement that has happened. They have to go through regulatory approvals from across the world. But Hollywood content is an important of our overall offering. We will be very keen to retain and design our offering that hold on to our audiences.”

JioStar also offer popular shows like Chernobyl, Madam Secretary, Game of Thrones, Succession, Landman, House of the Dragon, among others. Most of produced by Disney, Paramount+, Warner Bros’ HBO and HBO Max. Krishnan added, “We have widest width Hollywood studios on our platform. Four out of the five studios – Disney, NBC, Warner Bros, Peacock – are on our platform. And we have contracts with most of these studios for the next few years.”