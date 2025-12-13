Weekly review | Volatility rules the week as Indian stocks rebound on global relief

Midweek trade was marked by heightened volatility. The Nifty briefly moved below the psychologically important 26,000 mark as selling intensified in index heavyweights, while broader markets displayed mixed trends.

Brokerage SBI Securities wrote on Saturday that the Nifty Futures broke its three-day losing streak on Thursday, closing 0.56% higher. The first hour witnessed sharp selling pressure, but aggressive put writing at lower strikes provided a firm cushion and triggered minor short covering. As late short sellers were trapped, the index futures extended its recovery and closed above the 26000 mark. A decline in implied volatility signalled a controlled rebound, rather than panic.

Meanwhile, Bank Nifty Futures remained highly volatile, recording an intraday swing of nearly 640 points and forming a highwave candle on the daily chart reflecting short-term uncertainty and two-sided participation. The price action suggested buyers were active at lower levels, while call writers defended higher zones. Despite the volatility, the index ended 0.42% higher, closing above the 59400 mark. The India VIX dipped 4.67%, indicating the absence of near-term panic and a stabilizing volatility environment, stated senior security analysts at the brokerage.

Defensive pockets offered limited support, but the overall tone remained cautious as participants stayed on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy outcome. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks showed relative resilience compared with the benchmarks, indicating selective buying interest despite broader weakness.

Sentiment improved sharply towards the latter half of the week following the US Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates, which revived global risk appetite. Indian markets responded positively, staging a strong rebound after three sessions of decline. Buying interest was broad-based, with cyclical sectors such as metals and capital goods leading the recovery, supported by expectations of improved global demand and a softer interest rate environment. Banking and auto stocks also contributed to the upmove, helping the benchmarks recoup a significant part of the week’s losses.

The rally extended into the final trading session of the week, allowing the Sensex and the Nifty to close firmly in positive territory. Domestic institutional investors played a supportive role, absorbing selling pressure from overseas investors and lending stability to the market. Improved market breadth towards the end of the week reflected renewed confidence among investors, particularly in rate-sensitive and economically linked sectors.