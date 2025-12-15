A look at the major changes proposed in the Insurance (Amendment) Bill

The government is set to table the "Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025" in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The bill is a comprehensive legislative proposal aimed at significantly reforming India's insurance sector.

The Bill proposes amendments to three core pieces of legislation: the Insurance Act, 1938, the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956, and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999.

The proposed amendments are designed to accelerate growth, enhance policyholder protection, and bring greater transparency and ease of business to the industry.

Let us look at the key highlights of the Proposed Amendments

Accelerated growth and foreign investment

The Bill introduces provisions to significantly boost investment and growth in the sector:

100% FDI for Indian Insurers: The aggregate holding of equity shares by foreign investors, including portfolio investors, in an Indian insurance company may be extended up to one hundred per cent (100%) of the paid-up equity capital. This measure is intended to accelerate growth in the insurance sector.

Reduced capital requirement for foreign re-insurers: The net-owned fund requirement for foreign re-insurers is proposed to be reduced to encourage more foreign re-insurers to establish branches in India.

Enhanced policyholder protection and regulator powers

Several changes focus on strengthening the regulatory framework and protecting policyholders' interests:

Policyholders' Education and Protection Fund (PEPF): The Bill mandates the creation of the Policyholders' Education and Protection Fund. This fund will be credited with grants, donations, and sums realized from penalties imposed by the Authority.