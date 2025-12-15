Eutelsat, Airtel extend OneWeb satelite connectivity to aid Indian Army’s flood relief in Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI: Eutelsat, a satellite communication provider, together with its partner Airtel, is extending its OneWeb Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity to strengthen the Indian Army’s ongoing humanitarian relief operations in flood-impacted areas of Sri Lanka.

The company, in a press note, said that with the deployment of Eutelsat’s OneWeb high-speed, low-latency LEO services, the Indian Army has been able to re-establish reliable communications in regions where terrestrial networks have been severely disrupted. The connectivity is facilitating 24/7 telemedicine consultations with specialist medical teams, ensuring the Army is able to deliver essential healthcare and emergency assistance to affected communities without delay.

As per the company, the initiative highlights the critical role of resilient, fast satellite infrastructure in restoring essential services and in operational continuity during disaster response efforts.

“Eutelsat is deeply committed to supporting the Indian Army’s relief efforts with OneWeb LEO connectivity, delivered in partnership with Airtel. The ability to maintain high-quality communications in crisis situations is vital, and we remain committed to equipping organisations on the ground with secure, resilient connectivity required to safeguard lives and enable essential services,” said Neha Idnani, Regional Vice President for APAC, Eutelsat.