Eutelsat and Airtel provide satellite support for Indian army relief in Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI: Eutelsat, a satellite communication provider, together with its partner Airtel, is extending its OneWeb Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity to strengthen the Indian Army’s ongoing humanitarian relief operations in flood-impacted areas of Sri Lanka.

The company, in a press note, said that with the deployment of Eutelsat’s OneWeb high-speed, low-latency LEO services, the Indian Army has been able to re-establish reliable communications in regions where terrestrial networks have been severely disrupted. The connectivity is facilitating 24/7 telemedicine consultations with specialist medical teams, ensuring the Army is able to deliver essential healthcare and emergency assistance to affected communities without delay.