Healthium Medtech acquires controlling stake in Paramount Surgimed

Paramount’s non-surgical businesses, including its lifestyle and hygiene segments, will be carved out prior to the transaction and retained by the promoter Grover family. The value of the majority stake being acquired by Healthium was not disclosed.

The transaction strengthens Healthium’s position in specialised surgical consumables. Healthium, which also operates in advanced wound care, arthroscopy and infection prevention, will add Paramount’s blade and dermal biopsy offerings to its existing portfolio. The combination is expected to generate operational and commercial synergies by broadening the product range, deepening customer relationships and expanding global reach.

Paramount’s large-scale manufacturing capabilities and established quality credentials, combined with Healthium’s distribution strength and market access, are expected to support faster international expansion, shared research and development initiatives, and the creation of differentiated, high-precision products.

Founded over three decades ago, Paramount Surgimed has built a strong global footprint driven largely by exports, which account for more than 95 per cent of its revenue. The company serves over 300 OEM and branded customers across more than 100 countries and holds a comprehensive set of international regulatory approvals, including EU MDR and USFDA certifications. With an annual manufacturing capacity exceeding 250 million devices, Paramount is among the largest players in its segment globally.

Paramount Surgimed Managing Director Shaily Grover said the partnership with Healthium marks an important milestone in the company’s growth journey. She highlighted Healthium’s operational expertise and global footprint as key enablers for scaling Paramount’s surgical disposables business, adding that the collaboration will help strengthen the Paramount brand, improve reliability for customers and expand access across international markets.

Bafna said Paramount’s reputation for consistent quality and manufacturing excellence aligns closely with Healthium’s long-term vision. He added that the focus will be on a seamless integration that preserves customer trust while improving service reliability, supply consistency and competitive positioning in global markets.

An industry analyst said the transaction reflects Healthium Medtech’s broader commitment to strengthening India’s medtech manufacturing ecosystem, expanding access to globally benchmarked surgical products and driving innovation-led growth across the surgical care continuum.