Indian markets end marginally lower as benchmarks consolidate amid FII outflows and rupee pressure

Market sentiment remained restrained amid continued foreign institutional investor selling. Persistent FII outflows have been a key overhang in recent weeks, driven by a stronger dollar and shifting global risk appetite. This pressure was compounded by further weakness in the rupee, which hovered near record lows against the US dollar, raising concerns over imported inflation and near-term volatility in capital flows. While the Reserve Bank of India’s presence in the currency market has helped curb sharp swings, the broader trend has added to investor caution.

Sectorally, the market displayed a mixed trend. Auto stocks were among the notable laggards, with several frontline names coming under pressure as investors booked profits and reassessed demand outlooks amid higher input costs and interest rate concerns. Banking and financial stocks also traded without clear direction, reflecting caution ahead of key macro cues and year-end positioning. In contrast, select FMCG and consumer staples stocks saw steady interest, as investors gravitated towards relatively defensive segments offering earnings visibility in an uncertain environment. Media and a few consumer-facing stocks also outperformed the broader market, providing some balance to the day’s trade.

Intraday volatility remained elevated, underscoring the fragile nature of sentiment at current levels. The Nifty’s ability to hold above 26,000 by the close was seen as technically significant, suggesting that buyers are still willing to step in around key support zones. At the same time, the lack of strong follow-through buying highlighted the absence of a clear near-term trigger to push markets decisively higher.

From a broader perspective, the market appears to be in a consolidation phase, with participants closely tracking global developments, currency movements and foreign fund flows. With year-end approaching, institutional activity is expected to remain selective, and any sharp move is likely to be driven by external cues rather than domestic fundamentals alone. Investors are also increasingly focused on upcoming macro data and central bank signals, which could shape expectations for interest rates and liquidity conditions going into the new year.

Monday’s close, according to anlysts, reflected a market caught between resilience and caution. While strong domestic fundamentals and selective buying continue to provide support, sustained foreign selling and currency pressures are capping upside potential. In the near term, markets are likely to remain range-bound, with heightened volatility and stock-specific action dominating trading as investors navigate a complex mix of global and domestic factors.